Council to review signs

SUNNYSIDE — The City Council last night agreed to schedule a workshop meeting to further review the city’s sign ordinance.
The ordinance will be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in the Law and Justice Building, 401 Homer St.
