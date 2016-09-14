County okays settlement

— Yakima County commissioners approved a $7,500 settlement with Emanuel Cisneros yesterday.

Cisneros filed a $350,000 lawsuit earlier this year claiming he was wrongfully arrested in Outlook on drug charges in 2013.

Besides the county, Cisneros also named Sunnyside in the suit because one of its detectives assisted deputies with the arrest.

The settlement did not cost the city any money, City Manager Don Day said.