Crews fight fire in region

— Overnight temperatures may be cooling, but fires continue to heat up in Central Washington.

The Old Lady Canyon Fire has burned more than 3,500 acres in Klickitat county, including Old Highway 8, state Highway 14 and the Sundale area.

The blaze began Saturday, and rekindled Monday, officials said.

The cooler weather is helping, however, and the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office has updated evacuation levels due to firefighting efforts and improved fire weather activity overnight.

Approximately 30 residents have received evacuation notices, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Red Cross has been activated to provide services. A shelter is open at Fathers House Fellowship, 207 S. Klickitat Ave., Goldendale.

Elsewhere, the Rock Creek Fire near Naches has burned 640 acres. Fire officials there also said milder weather is helping efforts to get it under control.