Fransica E. Rubacava,41, of Baton Rouge, La., formerly of Sunnyside, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baton Rouge, due to complications from an intestinal infection that had spread to her heart.

Francie was born April 24, 1975, in Sunnyside, the daughter of Debbie and the late Norberto S. Rubalcava.

She attended kindergarten at Washington Elementary School and first grade through eighth grade at St. Joseph Catholic School in Sunnyside. Francie graduated from Sunnyside High School with the class of 1993.

She never met a stranger and she befriended everyone who touched her 41 years of life. Her definition of a stranger was someone she hadn’t said “hello” to yet.

Francie had a restless spirit and she never seemed able to put down roots and find anywhere she really wanted to call home. Sunnyside was the longest place she ever managed to “stay put.” It was the closest place she ever loved, where she could call home. Even then, she would go back and forth from her parents to her uncle’s home throughout her high school years.

Francie lived in many different states throughout her life. She was often asked what she was looking for and why she couldn’t be happy living near to what was considered home. She didn’t always have an answer. The closest thing she could say was she would know where home should be when she finally found it.

I truly pray my restless angel is finally at peace and Heaven brings her the happiness and contentment that she never found on earth.

Francie was an intelligent, adventuresome, free spirit who always believed the grass was greener just over the next hill and if she just kept going she would find that elusive happiness she was always searching for. What peace Francie couldn’t find here, we know she has finally found in Heaven, now that she is reunited with her dad and other family members.

Francie is survived by her mother, Debbie Rubalcava; one sister, Amy; her maternal grandmother; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Francie was truly loved and will forever be missed by her mother, sister and all those who had the opportunity to know her and share in some of her many adventures.

A memorial mass will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Those wishing to sign Francie’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

