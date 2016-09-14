GOP Club meets Friday

SUNNYSIDE — The Lower Valley Republican Club is hosting two candidates for Yakima County commissioner.
The local club meets at 7 a.m. Friday in Bon Vino’s, 122 N. 16th St.
County commissioner candidates Ron Anderson and Debra Manjarrez will each tell their vision for the county during the no-host breakfast meeting.
At the same time and location, the club will also host 15th District legislators on Oct. 21 to discuss initiatives on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
The public is invited to both meetings.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment