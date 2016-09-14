GOP Club meets Friday

— The Lower Valley Republican Club is hosting two candidates for Yakima County commissioner.

The local club meets at 7 a.m. Friday in Bon Vino’s, 122 N. 16th St.

County commissioner candidates Ron Anderson and Debra Manjarrez will each tell their vision for the county during the no-host breakfast meeting.

At the same time and location, the club will also host 15th District legislators on Oct. 21 to discuss initiatives on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The public is invited to both meetings.