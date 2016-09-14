Homeless finding a difficult path in Sunnyside

— Roma Francis is downsizing.

These days she is pushing one grocery cart around town instead of two.

It’s more manageable that way, she says.

Francis, 45, is one of the city’s homeless. She moved here when she was seven.

She’s been homeless for a year.

“It’s hard to find affordable housing,” she said while arranging a top-heavy grocery cart containing her belongings.

Francis is disabled and had housing in a mental health facility. She lost that, she said, due to her brother’s and nephew’s actions. “They’re in jail now,” she said.

Francis has money available for housing, but it keeps coming back to finding something she can afford. Until then, she pushes her cart and sleeps where she can.

Sometimes it’s McDonalds, alleys or parks.

It’s all on foot because her car was stolen, she said.

Francis finds water where she can. She was using the bathrooms at Central Park “... but they closed them down,” she said.

City Manager Don Day addressed that Monday during a City Council meeting.

“There’s been an uptick in homeless activity,” he said on a recording of the meeting. That led the city to lock park bathrooms at night. “They can’t live there,” he said. “It’s not a home.”

Day said he sympathizes with their plight.

“It’s a difficult situation for those people involved,” he said.

Day said he counted five homeless people in the city. He said three were offered aid and turned it down.

Francis said the homeless issue is bigger.

“There are 13 to 15 of us,” she said, pointing to items she was carrying for another homeless person.

Francis said she has received some generosity. Someone gave her a blanket and Safeway has been good about letting her use a grocery cart, she said.

But winter’s on the way and cold weather is in store.

She’s nervous about that.

“I don’t know what I’ll do,” she said.