Local charged in attempted break-in

— Two local men were arrested Sunday for allegedly breaking into a store at 301 S. 13th St.

Nathan Wayne Shawley-Bowling, 21, is charged with second-degree attempted burglary after he was accused of breaking the glass front door of 13th St. Market at 1:30 a.m., probable cause documents state.

Andrew Ramos, 20, was arrested as an accomplice in the case as he later admitted to holding a hammer for Shawley-Bowling, records show.

An alarm alerted police to the attempted break-in, records show. Shawley-Bowling allegedly fled to a house two blocks away, where he told a resident he wanted to hide in her house.

While enroute, officers learned two men were leaving the area in a white vehicle.

Police caught up soon after, and detained Shawley -Bowling and two other people in the car at gunpoint, records show.

Officers did not press charges against one man and a woman in the car with Shawley-Bowling, records show.

He told officers he alone broke out the market’s window as he was “...upset with his girlfriend and was just letting out some frustration,” records show.

However, officers arrested a third passenger in the vehicle, Ramos, after he was found with the hammer, records show. Ramos said he was “holding for his homie, so his homie wouldn’t get in trouble,” records show.