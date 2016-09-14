Lumber yard catches fire

PARKER — Eyewitnesses reported flames shooting more than 50 feet into the air yesterday when a mulching facility caught fire.
The fire was reported at about 3 p.m. at 81 Track Road. At one point, dispatchers were calling for assistance from Sunnyside firefighters.
Crews gained control by 5:30 p.m., though it is expected to continue smoldering through tomorrow.
