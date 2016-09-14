Mabton to change building code

— A local resident’s variance request prompted the City Council to change restrictions on new construction.

Joe Augilar sought to build a large garage on his 7,000-square-foot property, but city codes only allow for building out up to 15 percent lot coverage.

That would allow far less than the 2,700-square-foot garage he hoped to build for his retirement hobby of fixing up old cars.

He applied for a variance, which Mayor Mario Martinez brought to council last night.

Martinez said county inspectors indicated building up to 50 percent of a lot is typical for most cities.

That was backed up by city contractor attorney Jamie Carmody. He said the trend is actually more towards 60 percent in cities to maximize access to utilities.

Martinez also pointed out to the council that the move would generate more property tax revenues for the city.

Councilwoman Sophie Sotelo expressed reservation, concerned about large garages springing up.

Martinez noted there are already several large garages or outbuildings in town, and he could not find variances on any of them.

He took a poll of council members, who settled on raising the maximum from 15 percent to 40 percent.

That would give Augilar the option to build a 2,800-square-foot garage. He thanked the city and said he would call the contractor the next morning.

Last night’s discussion took place during a workshop.

The Council is expected to formally approve the building change at its next meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27 in City Hall, 305 Main St.