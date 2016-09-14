Outlook man charged in robbery

— A local man is accused of robbery after allegedly trying to take his girlfriend’s purse from her while she was driving.

Jayce Jonathon Avalos-Estrada, 24, is charged with robbery after he reportedly grabbed Maria Garcia’s purse while she was driving from Granger to Sunnyside Monday night, probable cause documents state.

Garcia was driving with Avalos-Estrada and their two children, when he grabbed the purse from the headrest of her seat, records show.

She tried to stop him, but was unable as she was driving and wearing a seat belt, records show. Garcia grabbed his sweatshirt in an attempt to retrieve her purse.

She said she did not want him to have the money because she feared he would buy marijuana from a dispensary, records show.

She pulled over in the 23000 block of West Yakima Valley Highway and Avalos-Estrada left the vehicle and walked away towards Granger, records show.

Officers found him with Garcia’s purse, $126 and assorted items, records show.

Garcia said she did not struggle with Avalos-Estrada further because “... she was scared of what he might do to her,” records show. She told Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies he had recently bitten her face during an argument.

In an unrelated case Monday, deputies also arrested Cody Patrick Jensen, 26, on a charge of second-degree possession of stolen property, probable cause documents state.

He was arrested in the area of South Track Road and Meyers Road in Toppenish when deputies allegedly found a pick-up truck bed full of stolen property, records show.

The items included a boat motor, records show.