PUBLIC RECORD

GRANDVIEW POLICE
September 12
Traffic stop on Avenue E.
Assist agency on Wine Country Road.
Welfare check on South Euclid Road.
Attempt to locate on Avenue G.
Assist agency on Ware Road.
Theft on Avenue J.
Assist agency on Wilson Highway.
Hit-and-run crash on East Wine Country Road.
Assist agency on Carriage Square Drive.
Traffic hazard on Old Prosser Road.
Theft on West Second Street.
Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.
Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.
Hit-and-run crash on East Concord Avenue.
Traffic hazard on Stover Road at West Wine Country Road.
GRANGER POLICE
September 12
Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.
Vehicle theft on G Avenue.
September 13
Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.
MABTON POLICE
September 12
Fraud on North Street.
Harassment on First Avenue.
SUNNYSIDE/MABTON ARRESTS
Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.
September 12
Lukes Lorenzo Herrera, dob 08/02/97, other agency hold.
Eduardo Chavez-Renteria, dob 10/03/72, violating domestic violence protection order.
Elva Walters, dob 06/19/72, first-degree driving while license suspended/revoked.
YAKIMA COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
Judge Kevin Michael Roy
September 14, 2016
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview.
ARRAIGNMENT
Jose Manuel Rodriguez, dob 04/28/78, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Marsel Enrique Maldonado, dob 07/19/91, driving under the influence.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Celso Felipe Clara Guevara, dob 07/28/69, driving under the influence.
Bladimir J. Gudiel Garcia, dob 10/09/88, driving under the influence.
Hunter Morningstar Milne, 04/07/94, driving under the influence.
Lorenzo Alfonso Ontiveros, dob 12/18/97, driving under the influence.
Manuel Sanchez Ramirez, dob 12/11/96, minor intoxicated in a public place.
Joshua Isaiah Aranda, dob 09/06/97, driving under the influence.
PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION
Jerry Linn Nehls, dob 09/17/52, driving under the influence.
Wenda Louise Norman, dob 04/13/62, driving under the influence.
Sasheen Lynn White, dob 04/02/67, driving under the influence.
CONTESTED HEARING
Celso Felipe Clara Guevara, dob 07/28/69, open alcoholic container.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
September 12
Non-injury crash on Sheller Road at Franks Road, Sunnyside.
Welfare check on Bella Terra Road, Zillah.
Welfare check on Kellum Road, Outlook.
Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.
Vehicle theft on Grape Road, Sunnyside.
Information on Snipes Pump Road.
Overdose on Snipes Pump Road.
Burglary on Ware Road.
Animal problem on West Woodin road.
Welfare check on McClain Drive, Sunnyside.
Suspicious circumstance on Grandview Pavement Road, Mabton.
Domestic disturbance on Yakima Valley Highway.
Animal problem on D Street.
ZILLAH POLICE
September 12
Agency assist on Washington Avenue.
