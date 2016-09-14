Sunnyside City Council to consider all-district seats

— A councilman wants to see all seven seats on the City Council apportioned by district.

Councilman Francisco Guerrero raised the subject during Monday night’s council meeting.

Guerrero proposed “... potentially eliminating at-large positions,” a recording of the meeting stated.

The rest of council agreed to discuss the issue during a workshop in January, after budget discussions are complete for 2017.

The city decided on four districts and three at-large seats in 2008 and the plan took effect with the 2009 elections.

The districting issue came up because of a college report identifying Sunnyside’s previous arrangement of seven at-large council seats was a hindrance to electing Hispanics. The report, based on names in the Sunnyside phone book, got the federal Department of Justice’s attention. Since then, Yakima last year went to district council seats.

Though districts require council members to live in particular areas of town, all voters get a say on each council seat in the general election.

Sunnyside received assistance from Yakima County’s Elections Department in drawing the initial boundaries for districts.

Councilwoman Theresa Hancock on Monday night suggested having it help again during January’s workshop.

“It seems like it was difficult to divide into districts,” she said.

In 2008, the number-crunching led council to divide into four districts.

Guerrero said yesterday he has talked with elections officials, and they said seven districts are possible.

“There wasn’t a way to divide the city into seven districts then,” he said. “After a discussion with Kathy Fischer (county elections director) she put a map together and said it can be done. Now it’s just a matter of getting council on board.”

Guerrero said he wants to see all of Sunnyside’s neighborhood’s have a seat.

“For me, it’s about representing each part of town instead of having council members live within blocks of each other,” he said. “I would prefer us to be throughout the city and get this on the table.”