Sunnyside prepares for Sunshine Days

— Sunshine Days weekend is approaching and with it comes a visit from the Seattle Seahawks’ SeaGals cheerleaders.

Two representatives of the program will help to kick off Sunshine Days with a “meet and greet” at the Centennial Square from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday.

“Seagals Kristin and Trinity will be available for autographs and photographs,” Sunshine Days spokesperson Teri Alvarez-Ziegler said. “They will also be selling copies of their calendar.

Come join us you ‘12s’.”

Saturday the parade begins at 10 a.m. at Sunnyside High School. The procession will travel down East Edison Avenue to the Law and Justice Building on Homer Street.

Former chamber President Brittan Moore and former chamber interim Executive Director Debra Estrada will be parade marshals.

A car show and the street fair will be in Central Park at the conclusion of the parade.

The weekend continues with three pageants planned.

This year there will be a Walk in their Heels, a Future Miss Sunnyside Candidate Experience for girls 5-11 years of age, which will coincide with the Miss Sunnyside Pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday in the high school auditorium.

Sunday, a third pageant, Little Miss Sunnyside, will be at 1 p.m. at Central Park.

The festival ends Sunday with a community dinner from 4-6 p.m., in Central Park. The dinner is an opportunity to get to know your neighbors, said Alvarez-Ziegler.

