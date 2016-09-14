VFW hosting event for state lawmakers

— Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 3482 will host state legislators next week.

The Yakima Valley Conference of Government’s membership meeting will be at the post, 615 North Ave., during a dinner and meeting with lawmakers starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 21.

Five of the six state legislators and three senators representing three districts in Central Washington will attend the meeting, conference spokeswoman Jessica Hansen said.

Invited lawmakers include those from the 15th District, which encompasses the Lower Yakima Valley. They include Sen. Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside, Rep. Bruce Chandler of Granger and Rep. David Taylor of Moxee.

All are Republicans.

Taylor has a challenger in this November’s general election. He is facing A.J. Cooper, a former educator from Selah.

In last month’s primary contest, Taylor garnered less than 40 percent of the vote.

Cooper and another challenger, Dave Geary, also of Selah, each received more than 30 percent of the vote in the August vote.

Hansen said the evening is intended to be a “... pleasant, informal opportunity to interact with the members of our state legislative delegation,” Hansen said.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. with a social hour, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the legislative program at 7:30 p.m.

“They’ll each spend a few minutes describing their goals for the upcoming session and other current topics of interest,” Hansen said.

There is a cost for the dinner. Call 509-574-1550 for details.