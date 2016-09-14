Wapato seeks school review

WAPATO — Tonight, the community will have an opportunity to provide input about plans to build a fourth elementary school.
The meeting is 6 p.m. in the Middle School cafeteria, 1309 Kateri Lane.
The District received a $13.7 million state grant for a new school building.
