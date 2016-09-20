Antonio Birrueta, 48, of Grandview, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, in Grandview.

He was born May 29, 1968 in Michoacán, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m., today, Sept. 20, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview. Graveside services will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

Valley Hills Funeral home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.