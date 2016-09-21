Sunnyside plans East Edison Avenue closure

— Traffic on East Edison Avenue will need to plan for detours tomorrow.

City officials will close the avenue from the 2200 block, just east of Fiesta Foods, all the way to state Highway 241.

The closure is due to installation of water infrastructure across Edison Avenue, officials note. School buses on Thursday will use state Highway 241 to enter/exit this area and use Orange Dairy’s parking lot as a turnaround point for pick up/drop offs.

Businesses and the Port of Sunnyside office at Golob Landing will also be impacted by the closure.

East Edison Avenue will re-open by end of business day tomorrow.