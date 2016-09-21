Vikings defeat Grandview, 2-0

— Tuesday’s soccer match left the Greyhounds wary as they enter league play.

The host Vikings won, 2-0.

The first goal was made by Roni Rasmussen unas-sisted in the 36th minute.

Grandview (3-1-1) was unable to answer as another goal came in the 66th minute. Briana Martinez capitalized when Madison Brownell dished the ball to her.

“The Lady Vikings of Se-lah played well,” Grandview assistant coach Adrian Mo-rales said.

He said the score doesn’t reflect how tightly contested the match truly was.

“We are keeping ourselves in matches… Selah certainly outplayed us in the first half, but we were not intimidated and took the game right to them in the second,” Mo-rales said.

The team continues to improve each match, he said.

Keeper Annabel Pallares recorded nine saves, while Vikings keeper Lily Kikendall recorded six for the shutout.