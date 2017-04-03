Chieko Crowe, 83, of Fort Mohave, Ariz., formerly of Sunnyside, died March 26, 2017, in Fort Mohave.

She was born in Kumona, Japan, Oct. 15, 1933.

Viewing and visitation will be 4–8 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, at Smith Funeral Home, with burial at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.