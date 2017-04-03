Sandra “Sandy” Ray Gates (Groves), 69, of Grandview, formerly of Yakima, passed away March 25, 2017, in Yakima.

She was born June 13, 1947 at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, to James Ellis Groves and Sibyl Ray (Horton) Groves.

They lived in the Lawtonwood neighborhood of Seattle. She attended and graduated from Queen Anne High School in Seattle.

Sandy married her husband, Richard Gates on Nov. 8, 1969 and had been married 48 years when she passed away.



She worked most of her life as a Certified Nursing Assistant, caring for the elderly.



She and her husband Richard lived in Seattle for several years before moving to Yakima.

They moved out to Moxee in the late 1970’s, until they bought Boot Hill Wrecking Yard in Prosser. When they sold the wrecking yard, they moved to Grandview.



Sandy and Richard traveled to Oahu, Hawaii in the 1970’s. They also took a road trip to Mexico and from there, drove to Nashville, Tenn. and Branson, Mo.





More recently, they took a cruise around the Hawaiian Islands.





She had a great love for animals. Over the year’s, she owned many rescued dogs and cats. She also had horses for several years.

Sandy absolutely loved participating in local theater productions, both in Yakima and Grandview.





Some of her favorite productions were Annie and the Sound of Music. She enjoyed watching musicals, especially anything by Rogers and Hammerstein.

She and Richard also loved camping in the Cascade Mountains with their horses and riding the trails.



She became a Christian in the late 1990s. She and her husband attended both the Grandview Seventh day Adventist Church and the Sunnyside Seventh day Adventist Church. She found great joy in the church family.

She also had a great love for the seniors she cared for as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She kept pictures and knew each of the senior family member’s names and the details about their lives.





Her other great love was family. While she never had children of her own, she loved all her nieces and nephews as though they were hers. She absolutely loved it when one or more of them would come and visit, even if it was only for a few hours.

She was very caring and fun loving to be around, whether it was to watch a musical with Sandy on television or play UNO or Spades at the dining room table.





Once people really got to know her they would always remain friends with her. She was a warm, generous and loving person.

She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Gates; sister, Susan McIntosh of Mountlake Terrace; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, James Groves and Sibyl Groves.



Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, April 6, at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Organization on Fetal Alcohol Syndrome or the American Heart Association may be made on her behalf.

Those wishing to sign her online memorial may do so at

www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.