Budgets approved

OLYMPIA — Both the state House and Senate passed their respective budgets for the 2017-19 biennium.
Though the spending levels for K-12 education are very similar, the budgets are far apart on overall spending and revenue increases, officials said.
House Democrats introduced, but did not vote on, three separate revenue proposals which would raise $3 billion.
The Senate Majority Coalition, led by Republicans, proposed a property tax levy swap to raise funds for the state to cover the cost of basic education.
