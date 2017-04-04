Chieko Crowe, 83, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2017, at her home in Fort Mohave, Ariz. She was formerly of Sunnyside.



She passed away in the loving arms of her husband, Duane Glynn Crowe.

She had spent 30 days in the hospital in Las Vegas, before returning home to be with Duane for another 14 days, before passing away due to cancer.



Chieko was born Oct. 15, 1933, in Kumano City, Japan.

She graduated from Kumano High School, then attended a trade school for floral arrangement.

Chieko and Duane met in Japan. Duane was an English teacher when they first met.

She and her sister, Kunie, had a travel agency at the time.



Chieko was also a certified, licensed, flower arrangement teacher and an expert on flowers and plants.

She had become an American citizen, and loved the U.S. and Japan. She had lived in the U.S. for 44 years.

Chieko will be missed dearly by the people that knew her and loved her.

She was such a sweet and loving person.

Chieko is survived by her husband of 46 and-a-half years, Duane Glynn Crowe; three sisters in Japan; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws in Japan and in the U.S.

She was preceded in death by her only child, her son, Glenn Sachio Crowe. Glenn was only 36 years old when he passed away due to a stomach aneurysm.

Chieko’s final resting place will be next to her son in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4–8 p.m., Tuesday, April 4, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 5, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

