City plans yard sale

— The Chamber of Commerce will host the 13th annual community-wide yard sale April 15.

Yard sale permits can be purchased from City Hall, however, participants are asked to sign up before April 12 so they can be included in a map for shoppers.

Unsold items can be delivered to a 27-foot Goodwill trailer on First Avenue between Harvest Foods and Civic Center.

Call Shelli Quantrell at 509-829-5151 for details.