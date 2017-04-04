City plans yard sale

ZILLAH — The Chamber of Commerce will host the 13th annual community-wide yard sale April 15.
Yard sale permits can be purchased from City Hall, however, participants are asked to sign up before April 12 so they can be included in a map for shoppers.
Unsold items can be delivered to a 27-foot Goodwill trailer on First Avenue between Harvest Foods and Civic Center.
Call Shelli Quantrell at 509-829-5151 for details.
