Company assists FFA

SUNNYSIDE — Tractor Supply Company, which operates a Del’s Feed and Farm Supply store locally, donated $731,000 to the National FFA Foundation.
The “Grants for Growing” program awarded grants for FFA projects ranging from greenhouses to labs.
The money will buy supplies such as vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed and tools.
