Crash injures local man

— A Sunnyside man is recovering from injuries following a crash yesterday morning.

Valentin M. Morales, 42, was driving a 2006 Suzuki Forenza westbound on Interstate 82 when it left the roadway at the Exit 26 off-ramp, the Washington State Patrol said. It then crashed into a barrier.

Morales was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital for treatment, troopers said. He was cited for driving with wheels off the roadway.

Drugs and alcohol were not factors, the patrol said. The vehicle was considered a total loss.