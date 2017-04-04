Felipe Avalos Reyes, 89, of Grandview, died Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Grandview.

He was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Michoacán, Mexico.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, April 6, with recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon, Friday, April 7, in Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, followed by a reception at Blessed Sacrament’s gymnasium.

