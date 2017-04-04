Grandview schools wait on waiver decision

— The local school district will wait until after Spring Break to make a decision about seeking a waiver for snow days.

“We are still considering the waiver and have met with our employee groups to discuss calendar options, but at this point have not made a decision,” Asst. Supt. Brad Shreeve said. “We will meet with the employee groups again after Spring Break and make a decision.”

Gov. Jay Inslee made snow-day waivers to the 180-day class day requirement an option for school districts when he issued an emergency declaration for Eastern Washington due to extreme winter weather.

The district had seven snow days this past winter, and has made up two, Executive Director of Human Resources Matt Mallery said.

He indicated there is a question whether Grandview schools will qualify.

“To qualify for the waiver, we need to meet the requirement of 1,027 instructional minute average to apply,” Mallery said. “With the seven weather delay days that we had this year and our normal early release schedule, we do not think we would meet the 1,027 unless we added time somewhere in our calendar to qualify for a waiver.”

As things stand now, the last day of school will be June 16, he said.

Sunnyside and Prosser schools received waivers from the 180-day school year.

Granger schools will seek a waiver as well, but the results of their request were not known at press time.

Mabton schools will not seek the waiver.