Hanford meeting set

PASCO — A federal agency will offer a town hall meeting for former and current workers at Hanford site.
The Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Program will meet with workers at 2 and 6 p.m. on April 20. The town hall will be in Red Lion Hotel, 2525 N. 20th Ave.
Call 877-662-8363 for more details.
