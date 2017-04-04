Lawyer: Farmers need to prepare for ICE

— Oregon Farm Bureau attorney Timothy Bernasek is educating farmers about their rights if Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents show up to look for illegal immigrants during growing and harvest seasons.

There is a lot of uncertainty right now about how the work force will be affected with the Trump Administration’s focus on deporting those illegally in the country.

But what is certain, Bernasek said, is that the 4th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prohibits government agents from unreasonable searches and seizures.

If every farmer and his or her managers know their rights when ICE comes calling, they will be better prepared.

Bernasek recommends farmers post “No Trespassing” and “Private Property” signs, or those that direct people to go straight to the business office, because this establishes their property rights.

ICE agents must have a warrant or be invited onto the property to conduct a search, he said.

“Farmers need to be careful,” he said. “A crew leader or supervisor must be trained in the manner to approach ICE agents. That person needs to know to ask for a warrant, be advised to call the owner or human resource manager. The farm should have one point person to address any agent that seeks to enter the farm, whether it be ICE or any other agency.”

He said many times an intimidated supervisor will grant access.

“Even if that person is not the property owner, they have given consent,” he said. “It never ceases to amaze me how often, due to lack of clear policy, people allow agents to walk onto their farm without a warrant.”

Bernasek said the access provided to ICE by a warrant is limited in scope, so the language needs to be read carefully.

“You should not be lackadaisical about your property and knowing when someone is out there and why,” he said.

Requiring government agents to follow the law keeps power in check, Bernasek said.

“To be safe, if they show up without a warrant and want on your property, you need to call your lawyer immediately. There is no gray area with ICE,” he said.

Dealing with the U.S. Department of Labor is another animal, Bernasek said, because of expanded powers given the agency to enter private property.

The Supreme Court has ruled the 4th Amendment does not protect “open fields” and that police searches of pastures, wooded areas, open water and vacant lots can be done without the requirement of warrants or probable cause.

The exception applies to fields that are fenced and posted. An individual also cannot demand privacy for activities conducted within outbuildings and visible by trespassers peering into the buildings from just outside, or a naked-eye inspection from helicopters.

The federal Department of Labor administers the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act by establishing employment standards for wages, housing, transportation, disclosures and record keeping.

Under the act, farm labor contractors must register with the agency.

“I do not think the two agencies would act together; legally they can’t conduct themselves except as directed by Congress,” Bernasek said.

But he is well familiar with what happens when Labor officials take action against an agricultural operation.

Bernasek was the attorney for two blueberry operations that won a case against Labor in 2015. It involved accusations they had violated “hot goods” labor law.

The provision of federal law known as “hot goods” was crafted around the turn of the century to deal with infractions at garment factories.

It was intended only for cases where labor violations were “willful, egregious and/or repeated.”

In August 2012, Labor inspectors showed up at Pan-American Berry Growers in Salem, Ore., and B&G Kitchen in Silverton, Ore.

The owners were forced to pay $220,000 to settle allegations of minimum wage law violations before being allowed to move their fruit to market.

The issue was settled when DOL agreed to return the money paid and drop the cases. The agency also agreed to pay an additional $30,000 to each of the farms.

“It was a very good outcome but a painful process,” Bernasek said.

The Farm Bureau recommends expansion of the H-2A Temporary Agriculture Workers program.

It provides a path for foreign nationals to enter the U.S. for seasonal agriculture work.

They are required to return to their home country when their work is done.

But to make the program more affordable and easier to navigate, Bernasek said there needs to be less red tape involved.