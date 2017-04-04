Patrol plans emphasis

SUNNYSIDE — “U Text, U Drive, U Pay” is the theme of a state agency’s emphasis to reduce the number of distracted drivers.
The Washington Traffic Safety Commission in April is planning distracted driving awareness month. In conjunction with that the Washington State Patrol will target offenders April 3-16.
It is illegal under state law to text or hold a phone to your ear while driving.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment