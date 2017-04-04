Prosser eyes street upgrades

— The city’s plans to improve Seventh Street could get a boost.

The City Council is having a workshop tonight to discuss a federal grant application for $393,000.

It is in response to a call for projects issued by the Ben-Franklin Council of Governments.

Of that total, $100,000 would be designated for improvements to Seventh Street, City Administrator Dave Stockdale said.

The money would allow the city to add another block to improvements to a $1.25 million project to renovate the street, he said. The extra block would from Meade Avenue to Dudley Street.

If the application is successful, additional grant funds would be used for other street projects.

Possibilities include reconstructing a portion of Byron Road from Sheridan Avenue to 600 feet west of the intersection,

Officials may also use the money to help reconstruct a half-mile stretch of Bennett Avenue from Sixth Street to Kinney Way.

As for Seventh Street, Stockdale said crews may start work at the end of this month on reconstructing a section from Wine Country Road to Meade Avenue.

“It includes all new asphalt, installing sidewalks where there are none and repairing existing sidewalks,” he said.

Motorists can expect interruptions when work begins.

“We’ll have detours set up,” Stockdale said. The section of roadway will be closed or limited to one lane of traffic, he said.

That project will start at about the same time work concludes on installing a traffic signal, he said.

The signal will be at the intersection of Wine Country Road, Merlot Drive and Gap Road near Exit 80 off of Interstate 82.

That project, too, has caused traffic delays.

The signal stems from a new Love’s Truck Stop and hotel set to open this year.

The $10 million truck stop sits on 15 acres adjacent to the intersection.

Plans call for a four-story Holiday Inn Express and a Carl’s Jr. restaurant, company spokeswoman Kealey Dorian said.

Stockdale confirmed that signal installation is on track and will be completed by the original estimate of April 27.

Also on tonight’s agenda, the council will have a public hearing to receive comment on a proposal to seek $12,500 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The proposal calls for replacing commercial ovens and griddles in the community center kitchen.

And City Clerk Rachel Shaw will announce the winner of a city photo contest.

The council’s workshop is 7 p.m. today in City Hall, 601 Seventh St.