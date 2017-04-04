Public hearing set

GRANDVIEW — Local Port District commissioners will review a capital facilities plan during a public hearing.
And they will discuss a business parks master plan. Both plans are related to the district’s preliminary comprehensive plan.
Commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. on April 11 in the port’s office at 1313 W. Wine Country Road, Suite No. 101.
The public is welcome to comment. Details and the proposed plans can be re-viewed at the office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or by calling 509-882-9975.
