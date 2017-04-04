Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

April 1

Parking problem on West Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Hill Drive.

Business alarm on Grandridge Road.

Animal problem on East Second Street.

Assist agency on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Summit Drive.

Court order violation on West Fifth Street.

Public service on West Second Street.

Harassment on West Second Street.

Harassment on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Interstate 82.

April 2

Suspicious circumstance on Division Street.

Assist resident on Birch Street.

Assist resident on West Fifth Street.

Found property on West Second Street.

Threats on East Wine Country Road.

Information on West Second Street.

Public service on Division Street.

Traffic hazard on Butternut Road.

Public service on West Second Street.

Civil matter on West Second Street.

Disorderly conduct on East Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Birch Street.

Information on Nicka Road.

Traffic hazard on Butternut Road.

Traffic stop on Interstate 82 at Milepost 76.

Suspicious circumstance on Nicka Road.

GRANGER POLICE

April 1

Attempt to locate on East A Street.

April 2

Malicious mischief on East A Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue.

Assist resident on East E Street.

MABTON POLICE

March 31

Livestock incident on Pine Street.

Assist agency on Empire Way, Prosser.

Suspicious circumstance on Fifth Avenue at Monroe Street.

April 1

Burglary on North Fifth Street at C Street.

Residential alarm on Main Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Boundary Road.

April 2

Vehicle prowl on Washington Street.

Hit-and-run crash on B Street.

Shots fired on Fifth Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

March 31

Aid call on South 16th Street. Canceled.

Aid call on Federal Way. Canceled.

Service call on Cemetery Road. Smoke detector.

April 1

Aid call on Bagley Drive. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on West Grandview Avenue. Two patients transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Life flight from Tacoma Avenue.

April 2

Aid call on North Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Burning plastic on South Fourth Street. Investigated.

Automatic alarm on West Lincoln Avenue. Investigated.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

April 3

Aid call on Ferson Road.

Aid call on Rouse Road. False call.

SUNNYSIDE MUNICIPAL COURT

Judge Steven Michels

March 30, 2017

DISMISSALS

Jose Luis Sanchez Alcazar, dob 08/06/75, fourth-degree assault.

Juan Josue Altamirano-Olguin, dob 11/05/98, marijuana possession less than or equal to 40 grams.

Cricelia Alvarez, dob 09/15/69, speeding too fast for conditions.

Richard John Deleon, dob 12/28/93, second-degree driving while license suspended.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, harassment.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, threats to do harm and fourth-degree assault.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, threats to do harm.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, no-contact order/protection order violation.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, fourth-degree assault.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, drug paraphernalia prohibited, marijuana prohibited, drug paraphernalia prohibited.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Leo Celso Perez Vergara, dob 05/15/96, third-degree driving while license suspended..

BENCH WARRANT

Robert Losoya Jr., dob 09/13/89, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Robert Losoya Jr., dob 09/13/89, third-degree driving while license suspended.

Alexandro Rey Biterbo Medina, dob 09/27/96, minor in possession and/or consumption.

Uriel Mendoza Morfin, dob 06/04/92, driving under the influence.

MITIGATION HEARING

stop at signal marking. $136.

VACATE/EXPUNGE

75, fourth-degree assault. Request granted.

PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCE

Juan Josue Altamirano-Olguin, dob 11/05/98, driving under the influence. Amended to first-degree negligent driving. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, 90 days suspended. $1,400 fine.

Cricelia Alvarez, dob 09/15/69, first-degree negligent driving. Plead guilty, found guilty. Sentenced to 90 days in jail, 90 days suspended. $1,047 fine.

Felipe De Jesus Arellano Galicia, dob 03/08/00, reckless driving amended to second-degree negligent driving. $200 fine.

FAILURE TO APPEAR

Isau Ismael Martinez Mendoza, dob 10/31/97, second-degree negligent driving and no valid operating license with valid identification.

Isau Ismael Martinez Mendoza, dob 10/31/97, operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

March 31

Theft on Bridge Street.

Assist agency on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Abandoned vehicle on Washington Court.

Animal problem on West Nicolai Avenue.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Code enforcement on Victory Way.

Parking problem on South 13th Street at Pear Lane.

Suspicious circumstance on Ridgeway Loop.

Animal noise on South 11th Street.

Assist agency on Rouse Road.

Animal problem on Victory Way.

Welfare check on Cemetery Road.

Theft on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic disturbance on Jersey Street.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Burglary on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on South 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Scoon Road at Outlook Road.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Assist resident on South Sixth Street.

Traffic hazard on West Grandview Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on East Harrison Avenue.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Bagley Drive.

Driving under the influence on Interstate 82 at Milepost 69.

April 1

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on West Grandview Avenue.

Business alarm on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious circumstance on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South 13th Street.

Business alarm on South Seventh Street.

Assist resident on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on Saul Road.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Sex crime on Otis Avenue.

Business alarm on East Custer Avenue.

Sex crime on Otis Avenue.

Business alarm on East Custer Avenue.

Assist agency on Snipes Canal Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandview Avenue.

Fireworks on Federal Way.

Assist resident on Homer Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Noise complaint on West Maple Avenue.

April 2

Assault on Morgan Road.

Traffic hazard on Sunset Place.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard on South 16th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Grape Lane.

Weapon offense on North Sixth Street at East Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on Scoon Road.

Assist resident on South Fourth Street.

Traffic hazard on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on West Grandview Avenue.

Information on Sunset Place.

Resident complaint on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on South Street at South 16th Street.

Wanted person on South Street at South 16th Street.

Unwanted guest on South Hill Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Riverside Terrace.

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway.

Runaway juvenile on South First Street.

Business alarm on Midvale Road.

Domestic disturbance on Rouse Road.

WAPATO POLICE

March 31

Assault on South Kateri Lane.

Information on South Kateri Lane.

Hit-and-run crash on North Track Road.

Assault on West First Street.

Noise complaint on East D Street.

Assault on Horschel Road at Balsam Lane.

Assist agency on North Frontage Road.

Assault on West Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Wasco Avenue.

April 1

Unwanted guest on West Sixth Street.

Recovered stolen vehicle Winaway Road.

Theft on West Second Street.

Vehicle fire on Donald Road.

Assist agency on North Harding Avenue.

Assist agency on Pumphouse Road.

Noise complaint on South Wapato Avenue.

Information on South Wapato Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Wapato Avenue.

April 2

Burglary on South Camas Avenue.

Traffic stop on state Highway 97 at Jones Road.

Information on West Fourth Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

March 31

Abandoned vehicle on state highway 241 at Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Illegal dumping on Albro Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Theft on South Lester Road, Sunnyside.

Weapon offense on Empire Way, Prosser.

Assist agency on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Parking problem on Durham Road, Zillah.

Runaway juvenile on North Elm Street.

April 1

Suspicious circumstance on Allen Road at Penn Avenue.

Threats on Northbank Road at Lester Road.

Livestock incident on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Bus Road, Mabton.

Livestock incident on Beam Road at Crewport Road, Granger.

April 2

Assist agency on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Assist resident on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Illegal burning on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

Assist resident on Konnowac Pass, Wapato.

Assist agency on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.

Illegal burning on Penn Avenue, Sunnyside.’

Burglary on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Alexander Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.

Drugs on Wells Gap Road, Prosser.

Burglary on Reeves Road, Sunnyside.

April 3

Residential alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

March 31

Non-injury crash on Zillah West Road.

Fraud on Meade Drive.

Traffic offense on Fourth Avenue.

Assist agency on North Date Street.

Domestic disturbance on Hughes Road.

Shots fired on Vialoago Parkway.

April 1

Assist agency on South Toppenish Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

April 2

Assist agency on South Alder Street, Toppenish.

Unsecure premises on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.