Spring Break Bash begins

— More than two dozen participants turned out Monday for the first day of the Spring Break Bash exercise program at Sunnyside Community Center.

Louy To, 29, of Sunnyside led much of the first day with her cardio-kickboxing program.

The participants, mostly women and a couple children, jabbed, punched and kicked as music filled the area of the venue at 1521 S First St.

Monday also included a turbokick program.

The Lower Valley Fitness Club’s Spring Break Bash continues today with crossfit. Activities are from 3-4 p.m.

On Wednesday, the exercise regime is also a Zumba party. The day’s events run from 3-5 p.m.

Later this week, Sunnyside Community Hospital will have a diabetes specialist and nutritionist on hand to talk about staying healthy.

Sunnyside United Unidos will also have a lockbox giveaway to keep prescription medications out of the hands of children. Games, jumpers and other activities are also planned.

The activities are free and open to all ages.