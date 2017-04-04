Three-day carnival in Sunnyside

— Rides, games and food are coming to town for the Sunnyside Spring Carnival.

Butler Amusements of Fairfield, Calif. will set up the carnival at Mid-Valley Mall, 1925 Morgan Road.

City officials approved the company’s application yesterday.

Carnival organizers Richard Byrum and Bob Merten of Butler said the event will be 5-10 p.m. on Friday, then 3-10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

They describe it as a “… temporary carnival with mechanical rides, games and food concessions.”

No admission will be charged, though there will be a cost for rides and food.

Butler has also announced two new rides acquired last year.

They are the Inversion, which features a tripod of passenger seats which can hold a total of 12 passengers each.

The main arm of the ride swings side to side like a pendulum, then swings to invert passengers completely around and upside down. The inversion can reach a height of nearly 80 feet, company officials said.

The other is The Quasar, a thrill ride that two passengers per car. Secured by a lap bar, the ride spins and the main arm raises the center of the wheel creating a unique undulating sensation for each of the cars.

The company is working with the Police Department to provide security, city records show. Butler paid the department $2,463 to have two officers on site for each of the three days.

The carnival kicks off a Spring season of thrill rides for community members.

Next month, the city will host its annual Cinco de Mayo Festival downtown.

And St. Joseph’s Parish offers its SpringFest each June at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Sixth Street.