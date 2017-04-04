Three vying to fill Benton County Sheriff vacancy

— Benton County has an interim sheriff, and two other candidates also pursuing the post on a permanent basis.

Undersheriff Jerry Hatcher began serving as interim sheriff on Saturday. He replaces Steve Keane, who is retiring due to health reasons.

The other two candidates are The others are Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Bob Brockman and Kennewick Police Sgt. Ken Lattin.

Benton County Commissioners appointed Hatcher on a temporary basis, and are expected to name a permanent sheriff by April 11, after county Republicans make their recommendations.

The successful candidate will need to seek election this November if they wish to retain the seat.

Brockman began with the Sheriff’s office as a deputy in 1989.

Since then, he has been selected to the SWAT Team in 1990, promoted to corporal in 1994, assigned to detectives investigating major crimes in 2001 and promoted to sergeant in 2010.

His community activities include coaching youth baseball and being a member of Kennewick Lodge 153 of the Free Masons, Scottish Rite and El Katif Shrine.

Brockman did not provide a statement about his candidacy.

Lattin’s law enforcement career began in 1989 with the Ellensburg Police Department. He has been with the Kennewick Police Department since 1990.

Lattin announced his priorities are incarceration, partnerships and transparency.

“Individuals with mental health issues need help, but all too often officers and deputies on the street have no other choice but to arrest and book into the jail,” he said.

He called for working with police departments, as well as federal and state agencies.

“I will utilize social media along with our local media outlets to tell our story every day,” Lattin said. “The public can’t be part of the solution if they don’t know what the issues are.”