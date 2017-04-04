Volunteers needed

SUNNYSIDE — City officials are seeking volunteers to fill board and commission vacancies.
They include the Planning Commission, Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, Board of Parks and Recreation and Sunnyside Arts Commission.
Applications are available in the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 818 E. Edison Avenue, or by calling 509-836-6310.
