Working in the sunshine

Crews take advantage of sunny skies yesterday to prepare Grandview Avenue in Sunnyside for fresh asphalt. The work will conclude a Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District project that replaced a main irrigation line.

Photo by John Fannin
Tuesday, April 4, 2017

