Benton REA to celebrate 80th birthday

PROSSER — The area’s oldest operating consumer-owned electricity utility, Benton Rural Electric Association, will celebrate its 80th birthday as a cooperative April 19.
To mark the occasion, the association will show its appreciation to members from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 402 Seventh St. office, officials said. Event-goers will be offered cake, coffee and a gift.
The first Benton REA Board of Trustees signed the agency’s articles of incorporation April 19, 1937. Now, the utility has 10,000 business and residential members in three counties.
