Cattle rustlers hit Grandview dairy

— Two Sunnyside residents appeared in Yakima County Superior Court yesterday on charges they stole cattle from a local dairy farm.

Gabriel Mendez, 20, and Graciela Mendez, 22, brother and sister, are charged with first-degree livestock theft, records show.

It marked their second charge in as many days stemming from alleged theft at local dairies.

Graciela Mendez was released on her own recognizance and will be arraigned April 19, records show

Court records as of press time do not indicate Gabriel Mendez’s next court appearance for the charge.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the siblings had stolen six calves and a from a dairy in the 600 block of Hornby Road and loaded them into the back of a pick-up, a probable cause document shows. The animals were removed from the dairy’s newborn calf pen.

That discovery resulted from a search of their home at 1471 Alexander Road in Sunnyside, records show.

Deputies searched the property after the Mendezes broke into a shop at a dairy in the 300 block of Braden Road in Grandview, records show. They are charged with second-degree burglary for that break-in.

The stolen tools were recovered, and the calves were found in a pen on the Alexander Road property.

“Suspect Graciella Mendez admitted loading the calves into the pick-up along with her brother, Gabriel Mendez,” Deputy Derek Artz said. “Gabriel denied any involvement.”

Both will be arraigned April 19 for the burglary.

In that incident, a dairy employee saw them and alerted the dairy owner’s wife, who followed them, records show. She was able to record the vehicle’s license plate, but turned away when the siblings allegedly threw items that hit her windshield.