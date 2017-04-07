Collapsed pipe caused sinkhole

— A local street will remain closed through at least Monday due to a 14-foot deep sinkhole.

City officials announced Federal Way is closed this weekend between 13th and 16th streets due to a Sunnyside Valley Irrigation District drain line collapse.

District Assistant Manager of Operations Dave Bos confirmed a pipe collapsed sometime Monday night.

“SVID will need to replace a small amount of pipe and possibly a manhole,” Bos said.

And the road closure could last beyond Monday.

“Still searching for good pipe,” he said. “May be next week, depending on when good pipe is found.”

The estimated cost is unknown at this point, Bos said.

The sinkhole was reported in the 1500 block of Federal Way and police covered with metal sheets and cordoned off the area.

It is the district’s second sinkhole in two months.

On Feb. 21, a basketball-sized hole became a 12-foot wide sinkhole in Gilbert Solis’ backyard at 204 Zillah Ave. The ground collapse was believed to have been caused when a 20-year-old underground pipe failed, irrigation district officials said.

Prior to that, a sinkhole also developed on Dayton Drive last September when an SVID irrigation pipe broke, causing water to spew and mud to slide down the road and across Crescent Avenue.

District officials said water from the break washed under the roadway, undermining asphalt and causing mud to disperse onto Crescent Avenue.

It ended up spilling mud onto nearby properties.