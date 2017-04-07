Family seeks information on runaway

— A local family is seeking information on a teenager who ran away from home.

Rosalinda Aguayo Madero, 14, was last seen at 2 a.m. Thursday, her mother Rosa Madero said. She had been missing since Sunday, but she slipped into family home to take some belongings.

The family has notified police that the teenager is considered a runaway.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Rosa Madero at 509-790-2022 or contact the Sunnyside Police Department.