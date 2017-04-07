Granger gets snow-day waiver

— A local School District will have three of its six snow days waived.

Schools missed six days of classes due to extreme weather that brought a steady supply of snow and ice to the Yakima Valley.

District officials applied for a waiver so some of those days would not have to be made up.

Granger schools have made up two days and the recent approval for a three-day waiver means one more day will need to be accounted for, Supt. Margarita Lopez said.

“One day will be tacked on to the end of the year,” she said. “Our last day of school will be June 19.”

Gov. Jay Inslee made snow-day waivers to the 180-day class day requirement an option for school districts when he issued an emergency declaration for Eastern Washington due to the extreme weather.

Sunnyside received a waiver for four of its snow days, and Prosser schools received a waiver for five days.

Mabton will not seek a waiver, and Grandview School District will reach a decision next week on whether to pursue a waiver.

As things stand now, the last day of school for Grandview will be June 16, officials said.