OLDER AMERICAN NUTRITION PROGRAM

Monday, April 10 – Cod with butter lemon sauce, scalloped potatoes, dice carrots, orange, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday April 11 – Chicken broccoli stir fry, stir fry vegetables, apple banana, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, April 13 – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onions, baked beans, apricots, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, April 14 – Chicken noodle soup, half cheese sandwich, tossed green salad with cucumbers, peach cobbler, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, April 10 – Breakfast sausage pizza, raisins, strawberries and bananas, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 11 – Taters and eggs breakfast square, applesauce, orange juice, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Fresh banana, apple juice, long John doughnut, variety milk.

Thursday, April 13 – Grapes, apple juice, blueberry oat muffin, variety milk.

Friday, April 14 – Strawberry mini pancakes, orange juice, applesauce, variety milk.

GRANDVIEW SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, April 10 – Hot dog on a bun, tater tots, baby carrots, raisins, sliced pears, chocolate chip cookies, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 11 – Chili, broccoli florets, baby carrots, fruit cocktail, fresh banana, cinnamon roll, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Turkey gravy, sugar snap peas, mashed potatoes, apricot halves, applesauce, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Thursday, April 13 – Chicken patty on a bun, baked beans, tomato slice, tropical fruit, raisins, variety milk.

Friday, April 14 – Cheese ravioli, celery sticks, peas, cantaloupe, applesauce, whole grain breadstick, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, April 10 – French toast with syrup, fruit cup, juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 11 – Fruit pocket, yogurt, applesauce cup, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Pancakes with syrup fresh apple slices, juice, variety milk.

Thursday, April 13 – Doughnut, sour raisins, grapes, variety milk.

Friday, April 14 – Blueberry muffin, yogurt, applesauce cup, juice, variety milk.

GRANGER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, April 10 – Chili, Fritos, cheese stick, cucumber, cauliflower, apricots, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 11 – Sunbutter and jelly, Dorito’s, cheese stick, carrots, celery, fresh apple slices, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Fish sticks, fries, roll, veggies, fresh apple slices, variety milk.

Thursday, April 13 – Chicken patty on a bun, sun chips, cauliflower, cucumbers, peaches, variety milk.

Friday, April 14 – Pizza, green salad with tomatoes, peaches, variety milk.

MABTON SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, April 10 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday April 11 – Mini cinnamon roll, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Egg and cheese sandwich, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, April 13 – Whole grain honey bun, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, April 14 – Mini pancakes, juice, fruit, milk.

MABTON SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, April 10 – Chicken nuggets, potato smiles, carroteenies, pears, fish grahams, milk.

Tuesday, April 11 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli with mini pepper, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Chicken patty on a whole grain bun with Romaine lettuce, baked beans, carroteenies, milk.

Thursday, April 13 – Macaroni and cheese, green beans, salad with ranch, mixed fruit, whole grain roll, milk.

Friday, April 14 – Bean and cheese burrito, corn, cucumbers, apple slices, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, April 10 – Teriyaki chicken over whole grain rice, green beans, chick peas, sliced beets, Mandarin oranges, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 11 – Chicken nuggets, carroteenies, broccoli, sweet red peppers, with low fat ranch dressing, cookie packet, banana, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, sliced beets, veggie beans, celery sticks, pears, variety milk.

Thursday, April 13 – BBQ pork on a whole wheat bun, oven baked potato fires, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, fruit cocktail, variety milk.

Friday, April 14 – Lasagna, chopped Romain salad, water chestnuts, carrotoeenies, low fat ranch dressing, pineapple cup, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, April 10 – Cereal, crackers, fruit juice or fruit, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 11 – French toast sticks, strawberry cup, juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Egg wrap, fruit slices, variety milk.

Thursday, April 13 – Breakfast pizza, fruit or fruit cup, variety milk.

Friday, April 14 – Cereal, whole grain toast, fresh fruit, craisins, variety milk.

ZILLAH SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, April 10 – Chicken nuggets, fish crackers, broccoli, carrots with dip, orange, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 11 – Italian dunkers with sauce, Romaine, cauliflower, pear, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Waffles and sausage link, cucumbers, snap peas with dip, banana, variety milk.

Thursday, April 13 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun, baby potatoes, pickle chips, applesauce cup, variety milk.

Friday, April 14 – Cheesy pretzel, celery sticks, jicama with dip, nectarine, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOLBREAKFAST MENU

Monday, April 10 – Breakfast burrito or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 11 – Breakfast on a stick or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Blueberry muffin or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, April 13 – Breakfast bar or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, April 14 – Breakfast bar combo, French toast sticks, or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, April 10 – Soft taco with beef and cheese, refried beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, April 11 – Cheese filled lasagna roll, whole grain dinner roll, green beans, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, April 12 – Beef teriyaki dippers, brown rice, baby yellow carrots, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, April 13 – Sloppy Jo on a whole grain bun, potato wedges, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, April 14 – Double stuff pizza, lettuce salad mix, ranch dressing, fresh assorted fruit, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.