Residents informed on immigration rights

— How to respond when customs officials knock on the door or arrive at the work place was the focus of a workshop Wednesday night.

St. Joseph’s Parish, 907 S. Sixth St., hosted the event.

“It really makes you think,, what would I do in that situation?” Jean Mendoza said.

She was one of about 15 people who attended the workshop.

Officials with the Northwest Justice Project led the two-hour discussion.

“There were a lot of people here with questions,” David Morales of Northwest Justice Project said. “They want to know what’s going to happen to my children, my parents.”

The fears stem from President Donald J. Trump’s policies and promises to crack down on illegal immigration.

Bengie Aguilar helped organize the workshop.

“It’s good to be informed,” she said. “If ICE shows up when you’re working in the field, just keep on working.”

And she said farmers have rights, too, such as not allowing ICE officials on to their property without a search warrant.

It was the second immigration workshop this week.

On Sunday, a local business brought in celebrities to answer questions during an event that drew more than 300 people.