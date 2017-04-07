Search continues for jail escapees

— There’s still no sign of two inmates who escaped Tuesday from the Yakima County Jail.

Steven Roche, 31, of Spokane, and Chad Tipton, 31, of Post Falls, Idaho, are charged with felony escape, records show. Both face charges that originated in Kootenai County.

“We are asking the public to call 911 if they have any information on their whereabouts,” Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Chief Civil Deputy Ed Levesque said.

They were discovered missing during a head count at 4 a.m. Tuesday, records show.

A broken lock on a door from the recreation area led to the escape, officials said.

In an unrelated matter, the King County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy for a county jail inmate who died Tuesday morning.

Antonio Espinoza died at Harborview Medical Center, records show.

“The autopsy is expected in the next few days,” Detective Sgt. Mike Russell said. “Preliminary information is indicating there is no visible evidence of injury or trauma.

“At this point there is no evidence of foul play.”