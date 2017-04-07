Water forecast good for irrigators

— Junior and senior water rights holders will receive their entire irrigation allotment this growing season if the federal water supply forecast is accurate.

The federal Bureau of Reclamation released its April water supply forecast yesterday morning for the Yakima Valley.

“The overall Yakima Basin water supply has strong fundamentals right now, decent reservoir storage, a solid snowpack and a well-recharged ground water component,” the agency’s Yakima Project River Operations supervisor Chuck Garner said, noting that specific water supply delivery levels will be determined later this summer when reservoir storage starts to decline.

Yesterday’s forecast is based on current and predicted streamflow, precipitation, snowpack and reservoir storage as of April 1, he said.

“Precipitation in the last two months has made up for most of the shortfall earlier in the winter,” Garner said. “Snowmelt timing, summer weather and irrigation demands are still important unknown factors that can influence streamflow levels and the carryover storage at the end of the season.”

Even if spring precipitation declines and stream flows fall, Reclamation still expects an adequate water supply.