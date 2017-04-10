Amber McQuillan Burnett, 44, passed away mid-day Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at her home in Prosser from post-surgery complications.

Amber was born on May 18, 1972, in San Diego, Calif.

She grew up in California, Utah, Nevada and Oregon, running wild with her cousins and little brothers.

She excelled at swimming, school, flute and guitar-playing, as well as loving animals.

Amber met her soulmate, Kaylin Wade Burnett, while earning a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Sciences at Oregon State University. Amber and Kaylin were married on Aug. 21, 1993.

She gave birth to their first daughter, Kassidy, shortly before earning a Master’s Degree in Agricultural Education, and their second daughter, Rylie, was born not long after.

Amber and Kaylin raised their family in Oregon, Utah and Washington. In addition to being a loving mother and a diligent and talented farmer, craftswoman, writer, musician and wine-taster, she worked as a teacher of math, science and special education.

Most recently, Amber taught agriculture at Sunnyside High School for two years and was the school’s FFA advisor. She also coached the Prosser High School boys’ and girls’ swim teams for three years and the Prosser Piranhas summer swim team for two years.

When not busy with everything else, Amber loved being outside, training for triathlons, backpacking and boating, or taking trips to hike in her favorite places, Southern Utah and Hawaii.

All talents aside, Amber is likely to be remembered best for her warm hugs and unbridled laughter.

Amber is survived by her husband, Kaylin, and daughters, Kassidy (Zachary) and Rylie; her father and mother, Robert and Laurie; her three younger siblings, Lon (Alexis), Lance (Katie), and Kindra; three nieces and four nephews; numerous loving extended family members; and dozens of devoted animals.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

A celebration of Amber’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Walter Clore Wine and Culinary Center in Prosser.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunnyside High School Scholarship Fund. You may leave a message for the family at www.Prosserfuneralhome.com.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.