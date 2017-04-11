Baldemar Diaz, 102, of Grandview, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2017, surrounded by his loving and devoted family.

He was born in Matehuala, San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on Feb. 28, 1915, to Macedonio and Mauricia Vasquez Diaz.

Baldemar was one of 10 children.

In his early years, he worked with his father on a small farm where they grew various vegetables and fruit to sell to the local market. Later, he went on to work in a steel factory that produced steel used in weapon armory during World War II. His work in the steel factory exposed him to organized labor where he became a union member and learned valuable work ethics that helped shape his life.

In 1940, Baldemar met and married the love of his life, Margarita Mendoza.

Always being adventurous, in 1942, the Diaz’s came to the United States and settled in Monte Alto, Texas.

Baldemar and Margarita had 10 children. They taught their children the Catholic faith. They migrated to Washington and other western parts of Texas.

As a devout Catholic, Baldemar would always look for the local Catholic Church wherever they worked and lived.

He enjoyed classical music and was an avid reader. He was a life-long subscriber to Reader’s Digest and National Geographic.

Another important activity that he enjoyed was planting his garden every year and adding fruit trees to his backyard.

His joy of music was evident, when we would often see him playing the piano and singing to Agustin Lara, a noted pianist from the 40s.

Another skill that Baldemar enjoyed was carpentry. He became involved in a local HUD program, where he learned the carpentry trade. The program enlisted 10 local families to build their own homes. These skills led him to build his own home and refine his carpentry skills through cabinet-making.

Baldemar was always aware of current events, locally and worldwide. One could easily chat with him about music, news and/or politics.

He was an active member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and of the Accion Catolica.

He went on to become a Knights of Columbus member in his later years. He had also been a member of the former Grandview Latin American Organization.

Baldemar is survived by sons, Carlos (Rosa), Baldemar Jr. (Tammy), and David (Edelina); and daughters, Guadalupe (Tino), Dalia (Pablo), Irene (the late Juan Mendoza), all of Grandview and Carolina (David) of Spokane. He is also survived by 46 beloved grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margarita and infant children, Roberto, Martha and Baldemar II; and by the recent passing of a sister, Leonor; brother, Gilberto; and brother-in-law, Valente Mendoza.

Viewing and visitation will be from 1-8 p.m., Tuesday, April 11, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Grandview.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grandview, with burial to follow at the Grandview Cemetery.

