Elijah L. Parris, 21, of Renton and a former lower valley resident, died Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Allegheny County, Pa.

He was born April 12, 1995, in Portsmouth, Va.

A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, with a reception to follow at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.